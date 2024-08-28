Joint film project features Vietnamese, and Indian artists

Shooting on a joint film project between Vietnam and India will be implemented in the coming time, according to the announcement at a seminar on Vietnam-India film cooperation which was held in HCMC.

Poster of the film "Love in Vietnam"

The film project including a comedy movie and an action picture is an event within the framework of the Namaste Vietnam (Hello Vietnam) Festival 2024 in cities of Vietnam, including HCMC, Da Lat, and Nha Trang from August 25-30 to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India (1972-2024).

In addition, India and Vietnam have joined for the first time to produce a feature film titled “Love In Vietnam”, marking the dawn of a new era in cinematic collaboration. The film directed by the visionary Rahhat Shah Kazmi is based on the bestseller “Madonna In A Fur Coat”. The movie features a stellar cast, including the charming Shantanu Maheshwari and the stunning Avneet Kaur, along with popular Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan. The film was unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The movie is scheduled to be shot in Da Lat, Da Nang, and Quang Nam in September, with a budget potentially reaching US$4 million. It is set to be released simultaneously in both countries in 2025.

Vietnamese and Indian filmmakers attend the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamese and Indian female filmmakers attend the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

The Namaste Vietnam Festival returns for its third consecutive year, fostering cultural, commercial, investment, and tourism connections between Vietnam and India. Over the past year, the festival has hosted a range of events, including the Indo-Vietnam Tourism Seminar, Indo-Vietnam Railway Seminar, World Premiere of Movies, Indo-Vietnam Film Cooperation Seminar, etc.

This year’s Namaste Vietnam Festival will be a confluence of Culture and Commerce and is expected to become a great networking platform to foster dialogue for bilateral relations between both countries to boost tourism, trade, health, art, culture, music, films, and others. The whole six-day event will be a mixture of Indian and Vietnamese cultural programs and with the presence of Indian celebrities.

