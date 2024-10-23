Vietnam-HCMC tourism promoted in Singapore

The HCMC Department of Tourism and the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore are hosting a tourism promotion program for Vietnam and the southern metropolis in the island nation from October 21 to 26.

Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The program features a seminar introducing Vietnam-HCMC tourism and a business networking event.

Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, noted that the Vietnamese delegation includes not only travel companies but also transport and accommodation providers. Additionally, Singaporean tourism businesses have been invited to discussions and commercial exchanges as part of the event.

Participants are set to engage in a variety of activities, including meetings to explore tourism products specifically designed for the Singaporean market and discussions on opportunities for mutual growth in tourist arrivals.

Pham Thanh Giang, a representative from Vietnam Airlines, shared that the carrier currently operates 21 flights per week from Hanoi and HCMC to Singapore, with plans to increase the frequency to approximately 35 flights weekly by 2025. She expressed her hope for the swift resumption of flights connecting Singapore and Vietnam’s central coastal city of Da Nang.

Karen Tan, a representative from Singapore’s Deks Air, said she hopes the event will help establish and broaden connections beyond Singapore to companies across Asia and globally, with Vietnam as the destination.

The tourism promotion program will also feature a booth at ITB Asia, the region’s leading travel trade show scheduled from October 23 to 25 in Singapore.

Vietnamplus