Vietnam has 17 inland container ports

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Xuan Sang has signed a decision announcing the official list of 17 inland container depots (IDCs) across 12 provinces and centrally-governed cities in Vietnam.

Loading and unloading goods at the port of Tan Cang Hai Phong International Container Terminal Company Limited. (Photo: VNA)

The northern port city of Hai Phong leads with four dry ports, namely Tan Cang Hai Phong, Dinh Vu-Quang Binh, Hoang Thanh and Nam Dinh Vu. Bac Ninh Province, also in the north, follows with the three ports of Tan Cang Que Vo, Tien Son, and Tan Chi. Meanwhile, the southern province of Dong Nai is home to Tan Cang Nhon Trach and Tan Cang Long Binh.

The remaining eight IDCs are distributed across the provinces of Lao Cai, Phu Tho, Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, Ninh Binh as well as Hanoi in the northern region, and the southern provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Binh Duong.

According to Government Decree No 38/2017/ND-CP, dated April 4, 2017, IDCs form a crucial part of the country’s transportation infrastructure network. They serve as key logistics hubs, supporting the operations of seaports, airports, inland waterway ports, railway stations and border checkpoints, while also functioning as customs clearance sites for imports and exports.

Dry ports perform essential functions such as receiving and dispatching containerised goods, loading and unloading cargo from containers, temporary storage of goods and containers, along with providing container maintenance and repair services.

VNA