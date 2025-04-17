HCMC’s youth unions organize gatherings with historical witnesses

Youth Unions of the Party Organizations of State Agencies in Ho Chi Minh City organized a program celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) on April 16.

The program was implemented by the Youth Union of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

The program was organized to promote and educate Youth Union officials and members from Ho Chi Minh City’s Party agencies on the revolutionary tradition and the great significance of the Great Victory of Spring 1975. It aims to raise youths' awareness and responsibility in the building and protection of the country as well as foster national pride and a strong determination to contribute in the new era.

Youth Unions' members and delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The program included two main activities, consisting of a screening of the movie about Cu Chi guerrillas titled “Dia Dao: Mat Troi Trong Bong Toi” (Tunnels: Sun in the Dark), directed by Bui Thac Chuyen, and an exchange with historical witnesses, Hero of the People's Armed Forces To Van Duc and war veteran Hoang Don Nhat Tan, who shared their memories of Cu Chi during the final years of the war.

Hero of the People's Armed Forces To Van Duc is known as the "tank destroyer" of the Vietnam People’s Army for inventing anti-tank mines that destroyed 5,000 enemy vehicles.

War veteran Hoang Don Nhat Tan is the former Head of the Propaganda Department of the City’s Youth Union and former deputy head of the City Youth Union’s Traditional Club. He fought in the Cu Chi Tunnels in Nhuan Duc Commune, Cu Chi District, in 1973.

At the exchange with historical witnesses who shared their memories of Cu Chi during the final years of the war (Photo: SGGP)

Hero of the People's Armed Forces To Van Duc (R) and war veteran Hoang Don Nhat Tan (C) (Photo: SGGP)

By Hong An—Translated by Kim Khanh