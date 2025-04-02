Public Security Ministry’s rescue forces support Myanmarese in temporary camps

Rescue forces from the Ministry of Public Security are providing humanitarian support to Myanmar nationals residing in temporary camps.

While conducting search operations for earthquake victims in Myanmar, the rescue team from Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security also deployed a working group to assist displaced individuals in temporary camps.

The Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Department said that tens of thousands of Myanmar residents remain without shelter, electricity, clean water, essential supplies, and medical care.

Therefore, while conducting search operations for victims, the rescue team from the Ministry of Public Security also deployed working groups to support those living in temporary camps.

Rescue forces from the Ministry of Public Security give food to Myanmar people in temporary camps

According to a representative of the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Department, following the earthquake, the Taw Win Yadanar schoolyard in Zabuthiri town has been converted into a temporary shelter for displaced residents.

Approximately 200 people are living in dire conditions within the temporary shelters. This morning, the rescue team dispatched a group to set up two tents, providing much-needed protection from the sun and dew. Simultaneously, the team's medical unit conducted health examinations and distributed medication to those injured in the earthquake.

This morning, the rescue team coordinated with local units to search for victims at building number 2204 in Zabuthiri town and found the bodies of two people.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan