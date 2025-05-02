Fishermen eager to reach out to sea during holidays

Despite being on holiday, the hustling and bustling shopping atmosphere has been recorded at the seafood market in Cua Sot Fishing Port, Thach Kim Commune, Loc Ha District, in Ha Tinh province.

At around 5 a.m. on May 1, dozens of fishing boats from Ha Tinh, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An provinces with hundreds of fishermen aboard were arriving at the port after fishing trips to unload newly caught seafood from docked fishing vessels and quickly brought them ashore.

Thanks to favorable weather conditions, fishermen caught massive, high-quality fish in bulk. Many types of fresh seafood with high economic value were brought from fishing boats, including squid and shrimp, tuna, mackerel, cobia (Rachycentron canadum), Asian sea bass (barramundi), grouper, threadfin, pomfret, trevally, barracuda, herring, carp, short-bodied mackerel, crab, snail, clam, and more.

After being unloaded and transported from the ships to the dock, the seafood piled in plastic trays was quickly bought by traders and residents. After that, the seafood was loaded onto refrigerated trucks for distribution to markets in the province and neighboring localities.

According to many local fishermen, this is the peak period of high demand. The fresh fish was sold quickly while the prices are estimated to rise 10-15 percent. The weather conditions in the region are quite favorable during the April 30 and May 1 holiday for catching many types of fresh seafood with high economic value. After being caught and brought ashore, they are quickly sold at high prices, helping the fishermen earn a significant income.

After unloading all the seafood products, the boats quickly prepare additional fuel, ice, and other supplies ready for the next journey.

Deputy Head of the Operations and Logistics Department under the Ha Tinh Fisheries Port and Storm Shelter Management Board, Phan Van Phu, said that the long Reunification Day, May Day holiday with favorable weather conditions and a sharp increase in demand for seafood has encouraged local fishermen to actively head out to sea to achieve an abundant harvest of fish.

In addition, hundreds of local fishermen from the communes of Thach Van, Thach Hai, Thach Tri, and Thach Lac in Ha Tinh City, Ha Tinh Province, also did not enjoy the holiday to fully prepare their fishing gear and nets to go out fishing.

