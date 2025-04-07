Artillery force fulfills preparation for National Reunification celebration

Multimedia

A convoy of military trucks carrying 15 cannons arrived at Bach Dang Wharf Park, Ho Chi Minh City in preparation for display at the National Reunification celebration.

The 96th Brigade under the Artillery Corps transported 15 cannons to Bach Dang Wharf Park in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City at midnight on April 6 to set up a ceremonial artillery display for the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

At around 11:30 p.m., a convoy of military trucks carrying the cannons arrived at Bach Dang Wharf Park, Ho Chi Minh City, from the 96th Brigade under the Artillery Corps in Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province, in preparation for installation. The cannons weigh approximately four tons each.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong

