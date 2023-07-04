Vietnam, Germany help Laos compile dossier of Hin Namno for UNESCO’s recognition

A working group of Vietnamese cultural heritage experts is helping Khammouane Province of Laos to prepare a dossier for UNESCO recognition of Hin Namno as a World Natural Heritage Site.

The statement was made by Mr. Pham Hong Thai, Director of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh on July 4.

In 2023, the Prime Ministers of Vietnam and Laos agreed with the policy on allowing the ministries and departments of the two countries to cooperate and closely support in building and completing dossiers for UNESCO recognition of the Hin Namno National Park of Laos, which borders the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh Province in accordance with the Vietnam-Laos bilateral cooperation agreement for 2021-2025.

The biodiversity of the transboundary protected area is larger than national parks, Phong Nha-Ke Bang and Hin Nam No, according to investigations taken by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ)

If Hin Namno National Park is recognized as a World Natural Heritage, it will add additional 94,000 hectares to the ecological protected area that spans the boundaries of the two nations, raising the total forested area of this area to more than 220,000 hectares, Mr. Pham Hong Thai said.

Hin Namno National Biodiversity Conservation Area is a nature reserve in Khammouane Province, situated about 150km from Thakhek town in the southern part of Laos.

The National Protection Area covers an area of 82,000ha. It is home to over 40 mammal species, over 200 bird species, 25 bat species, 46 species of amphibians and reptiles, over 100 fish species, and more than 520 plant species.

The area also has a natural tourism potential with a system of beautiful limestone caves including Nangen, King, Heaven, Konglor, and Xebangpha caves.

Hin Namno Nature Reserve is contiguous with the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Vietnam's north-central province of Quang Binh.