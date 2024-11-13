Vietnam Foodexpo 2024 opens in HCMC

Vietnam Foodexpo 2024 opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on November 13.

A booth at the Vietnam Foodexpo 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

The four-day event features more than 500 booths of nearly 400 enterprises from 30 Vietnam's cities and provinces and more than 20 countries and territories such as Germany, Spain, the EU, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, India, Malaysia, and Thailand.

On display are a wide range of agricultural products, aquatic products, processed foodstuff and beverages, as well as food processing, preservation and packaging technologies and equipment, among others.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said that, having accompanying Vietnamese enterprises for a decade, Vietnam Foodexpo has been forming a professional and effective trading and investment platform to help businesses in the food industry introduce and promote their brands, boost business cooperation, and expand import and export markets.

She said that in order to help businesses grasp trends and make strong changes to meet global green and sustainable technical standards, a series of activities within the framework of Vietnam Foodexpo 2024 focuses on providing updated information and diverse perspectives on green transition.

This is an important premise and driving force to promote the process of recovery and development of a green, sustainable economy, in line with the global trend towards the goal of net zero emissions by 2050 that Vietnam committed at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 26), she added.

Additionally, this year's expo continues to be a place to honour national food brands.

At the expo, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency opened a space for digital trade promotion ecosystem which sees the participation of major e-commerce platforms like Alibaba.com and Lazada, and Mediastep Software Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Vietnamese enterprises and international importers in the food industry can meet at a business matching conference and other connection activities held during the expo.

