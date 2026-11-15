Vietnam Fatherland Front strengthens national unity over 96 years

Over nearly a century, the Vietnam Fatherland Front has served as a vital bridge uniting people from all walks of life in acts of solidarity and compassion, strengthening community bonds and connecting citizens with the Government.

Over the past 96 years, the Vietnam Fatherland Front has assumed the role of a bridge, rallying people from all strata to participate in activities of solidarity and compassion.

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, together with other delegates, planted trees to establish a "Great Solidarity Garden" in Con Dao Special Zone.

Every practical deed and gesture of sharing adds another span connecting the hearts of the people. This is seen in the Great Solidarity houses handed over to those in need, the compassionate gifts presented to policy beneficiary families and vulnerable individuals, and the helping hands joining together to build increasingly spacious and caring residential areas.

These practical activities and community sharing have contributed to strengthening bonds with the people.

At the grassroots level, Front officials regularly meet with, listen to, and convey the thoughts and aspirations of the people to the Government, while discussing and resolving local issues alongside residents. Through campaigns, public welfare projects, and cultural exchange activities, neighborhood solidarity and neighborly affection have grown even stronger.

Residents in need in Quarter 22, Binh Dong Ward, receive gifts from officials Neighborhood Front Committee



Residents of Quarter 13, Binh Thanh Ward, raise their proposed solutions regarding infrastructure projects in their residential area during the "Great National Solidarity" festival.

Front officials in Binh Thanh Ward listen to residents' views during the "Morning Coffee for Great Solidarity" program.

Residents and youth in Quarter 22, Binh Dong Ward, join hands to renovate the park at 3359A Pham The Hien.

Front officials and residents of Quarter 13, Gia Dinh Ward, use a "Great Solidarity Meal" to strengthen neighborly bonds.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan