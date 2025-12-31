Vietnam Fatherland Front announces 10 key highlights of 2025 activities

The year 2025 marked a period of dynamic transformation and impactful initiatives for the Vietnam Fatherland Front, as its Standing Committee highlighted 10 landmark achievements.

Today, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) 's Central Committee announced the ten most notable activities and events in the Front’s work throughout 2025.

General Secretary To Lam attends the National Unity Day celebration with residents of the Ba Dinh ward residential area in Hanoi.

Decisive organizational restructuring: The VFF Central Committee took strong measures to streamline and reorganize its apparatus for greater operational efficiency. Comprehensive social welfare and relief efforts: In collaboration with socio-political organizations, the VFF implemented numerous initiatives supporting the poor, ensuring social security, and providing timely disaster relief. Support was transparently mobilized and distributed to flood-affected regions.



To date, nearly 1.4 million residents and over 17,000 organizations, units, and enterprises have contributed via accounts and direct donations, amounting to over VND1.27 trillion (including VND1.265 trillion in cash and transfers, and VND4.77 billion in goods). Across all levels, the VFF system has raised over VND3.91 trillion to assist people in overcoming storm and flood damage and launched the nationwide campaign “Together to Eliminate Temporary and Dilapidated Houses in 2025” under the theme “A Home for My People”. Extensive consultation for the 14th National Party Congress documents: The VFF and socio-political organizations organized discussions and collected opinions on draft documents to be submitted to the Congress. Celebration of national milestones: Successfully organized commemorative activities marked the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025). Active participation in legal and policy refinement: Proposals and recommendations were contributed to amend and supplement regulations and legal documents concerning the VFF’s organizational structure. National Great Unity Day 2025: Celebrated nationwide in residential communities, reaffirming the spirit of great solidarity, harmony between the Party’s will and the people’s aspirations, and collective determination to build a prosperous, strong, and happy nation. Successful congresses for the 2025–2030 term: The VFF and socio-political organizations at all levels held their congresses successfully, marking a historic milestone in the unification and restructuring of socio-political and mass organizations under the VFF’s leadership. Strengthened media engagement: Promoting the vital role of journalists and media agencies in producing outstanding and dedicated works participating in press awards initiated by the VFF and its affiliated organizations. Digital transformation initiative: Implementing a comprehensive digital transformation project within the VFF and socio-political organizations, concretizing Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation creating significant progress across the system. Enhanced people-to-people diplomacy: Expanding international cooperation and friendship through exchange programs, experience sharing, and collaborative activities between the VFF, socio-political organizations, and global partners.

