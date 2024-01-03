HCMC education sector’s 10 highlights in 2023 announced

This afternoon, the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City announced the sector’s 10 outstanding activities in Ho Chi Minh City in 2023.

Digital transformation serves as a basic foundation for educational innovation

Physical activities for preschoolers to improve their statures

The year 2023 saw dramatic changes in Ho Chi Minh City's education sector in educational digital transformation. Specifically, it reported the completion of the industry database and authentication with the national population database of the Project ‘Development of application of population data, electronic identification and authentication to serve national digital transformation from 2022 to 2025, vision to 2030’ reaching a rate of 90 percent.

Along with that, the sector implemented a plan of both face-to-face and online teaching and learning for students in areas with difficult conditions to overcome the shortage of teachers teaching the subjects of Informatics, Foreign Languages, Music and Fine Arts following the digital classroom model. Additionally, a smart educational ecosystem, smart library, modern practice laboratory, online learning management system, and building and developing digital learning materials in all subjects of the Program General Education Program 2018 were put into practice.

Currently, the sector is striving to carry out the project of building 50 digital schools to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the unification of the country.

Improving physical strength and stature helps preschool children develop comprehensively

To carry out the Government’s Decision 641/QD-TTg effectively on the overall project to develop the physical strength and stature of Vietnamese people between 2011 and 2030 and meet the goals of Prime Minister’s Decision 1660/QD-TTg, the city's preschool education sector has promoted activities to build a reasonable nutritional regime in combination with increasing physical activity for children with the aim to prevent epidemics.

In 2023, the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City was successful in implementing the event ‘New energy - a whole day of fun’ to contribute to enhancing the Vietnamese stature of children right from the early stages of life. The innovation of educational activities orients to physical development so that children have good physical strength and positive energy; thus, it will greatly contribute to the comprehensive improvement of children's stature and physical strength.

Innovation of teaching in implementing the 2018 General Education Program

The implementation of the 2018 Education and Training Program has been seriously implemented by units, focusing on promoting innovation in teaching methods towards developing learner qualities and capabilities.

Specifically, teachers in primary education facilities have innovated history teaching methods by adopting diverse activities such as organizing a historical musical competition in English to help students absorb historical knowledge in a gentle and joyful way.

All secondary school students receive tuition support

In a difficult economic context, city authorities are determined that no poor student will drop out of school because their families fail to afford tuition fees. Hence the city has implemented Resolution No. 36/2023/NQ-HDND of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council on the special policy to support tuition for preschool children and students of public and non-public high school and continuing education students in Ho Chi Minh City in the 2023 - 2024 school year.

Criteria ‘Happy schools’ in educational establishments in the city

Ho Chi Minh City is one of the first places in the country to implement the ‘Happy Schools’ criteria set at all educational establishments citywide. The set of criteria includes 18 criteria divided into three groups such as people, teaching and educational activities, and environment.

The education and training sector goes side by side with businesses

In order to effectively implement administrative reform in 2023 in association with the city's annual theme ‘Improving the quality of public service activities, promoting administrative reform and perfecting the investment environment’, the education sector has been adopting many solutions to go side by side with businesses.

In particular, for the first time, the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City organized a dialogue with businesses participating in the field of education and training to listen to businesses’ present difficulties.

Building Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space in educational establishments

In 2023, Ho Chi Minh City's education and training sector started the construction of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space at educational establishments citywide – a milestone for educating patriotic traditions, and national pride, and fostering personality and lifestyle amongst city students.

Educational institutions use the special cultural space as a teaching and learning space for the subjects of History, Literature, Local Education, and lessons for citizenship education with extra- activities about Ho Chi Minh's ideology, ethics, and style for union members and young people in schools.

Thus, students are educated in patriotic traditions, national pride, personality, revolutionary ideals, ethics, and lifestyle.

Examination for recruiting civil servants and talent attraction

In the 2023-2024 school year, the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City has organized a civil service exam to find competent managers for educational institutions, and at the same time to recruit service excellent graduates and young scientific staff for many different positions within civil service according to current regulations.

Under the present regulations, excellent graduates are encouraged to participate in recruitment. If they are accepted, they will enjoy increased compensation and allowances equal to 100 percent of the salary according to the current salary coefficient.

Building a learning society

In 2023, Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee issued an implementation plan for the Project ‘Building a learning society for the period 2021 – 2030’ in 2023 in the city.

With the theme of the 2023 Lifelong Learning Response Week ‘Building self-study capacity in the digital era’, the education sector has spread the study spirit to all levels of government, agencies, departments, agencies, and organizations to promote digital transformation movement and enhance the self-study determination of each city resident for the creation of a good change in awareness of the meaning of lifelong learning.

Establishment of the Council of University Rectors

The Council of Rectors of Universities in Ho Chi Minh City – the first of its kind established in Ho Chi Minh City – is responsible for helping the municipal People's Committee implement several tasks on improving the quality of high education facilities to provide high quality human resources for society.

By Thu Tam – Translated By Anh Quan