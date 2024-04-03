VIETNAM EXPO 2024: Digital fair joins 480 firms from 16 locations

The major national pavilions from China, India, South Korea, and the Russian Federation among the 16 participating countries highlight Vietnam's appeal for investment and foreign trade cooperation.

A booth of a South Korean enterprise at VIETNAM EXPO 2024 (Photo: VNS)

Setting the stage for global business connections, the 33rd Vietnam International Trade Fair (VIETNAM EXPO 2024), began in Hanoi with the participation of more than 480 enterprises from 16 countries and territories.

The four-day event is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, directed by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) and organized by VINEXAD JSC at Hanoi International Exhibition Center (I.C.E) at 91 Tran Hung Dao Street.

With nearly 600 booths, the fair focuses on introducing five main categories: Vietnam Export and Investment Promotion Pavilions; National Pavilions; Electronics, Machinery, and Supporting Industries; Digital Technology and E-commerce and Food and Beverage.

First established in 1991, VIETNAM EXPO is the longest-running annual trade promotion event in Vietnam, said Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

He added: "Being trusted by local enterprises and international trade promotion organizations as a destination to showcase their products and explore opportunities for business expansion and investment in the Vietnamese market, VIETNAM EXPO has gradually asserted its role and influence over the past 30 years.

Within the framework of the fair, alongside traditional promotional activities, product introductions, trade exchanges, traditional trade promotion methods, this year Vietnam Expo continues to maintain B2B online trade connections to attract commercial organizations, businesses both domestically and internationally to participate remotely.

"Participating units will post information, images, videos of their businesses on the digital platform and interact directly with visitors not only during the four days of the fair but throughout 365 days of the year.

"This is an effective and practical value-added service for all participants, making Vietnam Expo 2023 different from other international fairs."

Among the 16 participating countries and territories, there are four major national pavilions from China, India, South Korea and the Russian Federation, which demonstrates the appeal of the Vietnamese market in attracting investment and fostering sustainable foreign trade cooperation.

Following the robust and noticeable progress of the Vietnam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023, the India Pavilion, led by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO), officially participates in VIETNAM EXPO. This sets the foundation for cooperation and experience exchange between the business communities of both countries in 2024 and beyond.

VIETNAM EXPO 2024 also celebrates the 25th consecutive year chosen as a flagship event to promote economic, commercial, and investment activities by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA). This is a bridge to expand bilateral co-operation, especially in 2024 – the second year of implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and South Korea.

In the context of preparing to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations between Vietnam and the Russian Federation, many leading enterprises from Moscow, who are interested in exploring the Southeast Asian markets in general and seeking opportunities to develop business relationships with Vietnamese partners in particular, are gathering at the expo.

Continuing to affirm its role as Vietnam’s largest trading partner and the second-largest export market, the China Pavilion with over 100 booths exhibit industrial machinery and equipment from major cities and provinces such as Fujian and Guangdong. To deepen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, this pavilion is expected to bring more opportunities for technology transfer and offer greater flexibility in investment co-operation.

As well as showing the diversity of exhibiting categories and the quality of exhibitors’ products and services, VIETNAM EXPO 2024 also focuses on creating supply-demand connections through many activities, specialized seminars, and high-level forums with various discussion sessions and topics.

VNS