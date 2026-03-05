Ho Chi Minh City's industrial production maintains positive growth momentum

In the first two months of 2026, the industrial production index in the city maintained a positive growth momentum with an increase of 14.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to the report from the Ho Chi Minh City Statistics Office, the industrial production activities in February within the city were affected by seasonal factors, particularly due to the impact of the Lunar New Year on the industrial production index.

However, following the holiday period, businesses quickly stabilized and resumed their production pace. The manufacturing and processing sector continued to play a leading role, with the food, textile, apparel, and electronics industries maintaining their order volumes.

The industrial production index (IIP) in February 2026 decreased by 22.5 percent compared to the previous month but increased slightly by 0.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

Overall, in the first two months of 2026, the Industrial Production Index (IIP) in the city maintained a positive growth momentum with an increase of 14.6 percent compared to the same period last year. The manufacturing industry continued to be the main driving force with an increase of 16.4 percent.

The industrial production index of the four key industries in the first two months increased by 17.4 percent compared to the same period last year, 2.8 percentage points higher than the overall industrial growth rate. Specifically, the pharmaceutical industry increased by 31.8 percent; the food industry by 15.2 percent; the mechanical engineering industry by 12.8 percent; and the electronics manufacturing industry by 4.2 percent.

The industrial production index of the three traditional industries in the first two months increased by 8 percent compared to the same period last year, with the textile industry increasing by 13.1 percent, the leather and related products manufacturing industry by 8.3 percent, and the garment manufacturing industry by 5.7 percent.

According to Ho Chi Minh City Statistics, after the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year), workers quickly returned to work. The prolonged Tet holiday and job hopping among workers in businesses and industrial zones significantly decreased, contributing to the stability of the workforce and maintaining the growth momentum of industrial production.

The labor index in February is estimated to have decreased by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month but increased by 2.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Overall, for the first two months, the labor index increased by 3.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

By Thanh Dung - Translated by Anh Quan