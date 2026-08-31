Culture/art

Hue heritage and music shine at Wonderverse Music Fest 2026

SGGPO

Thousands of residents and visitors gathered at the Cultural and Sports Square in Hue City on the evening of August 30 for the Hue Wonderverse Music Fest 2026, featuring performances by renowned singers.

The event is being developed as an annual international music festival that connects Hue’s cultural heritage with contemporary music, performance technology, tourism and the creative industries.

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A performance at the festival

At the festival, Tran Huu Thuy Giang, Vice Chairman of the Hue City People’s Committee and head of the Hue Festival 2026 organizing committee, said that Hue is home to distinctive cultural heritage values that have retained their vitality and been passed down through generations.

Hue is a place where history and art continually meet, evolve and inspire new, vibrant stories about the former imperial capital, he said.

Designed to create a new space where heritage meets technology and contemporary art, the Hue Wonderverse International Music Fest is positioned as an annual, branded event aimed at younger generations.

According to him, young people will carry forward efforts to preserve and creatively reinterpret Hue’s cultural values for future generations, serving as a strategic driving force for developing the city’s cultural industries and creative economy.

>>>Below are photos from the festival.

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By Van Thang – Translated by Huyen Huong

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Hue Hue Wonderverse Music Fest 2026 cultural heritage international music festival contemporary music creative industries tourism

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