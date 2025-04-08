Over 100 artisans to join Vietnam Ethnic Groups Cultural Day 2025

The Vietnam Ethnic Groups Cultural Day 2025 will open from April 17 to April 20 at the Vietnam National Vietnamese Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village in Son Tay Town, Hanoi.

This event is expected to gather more than 300 people representing all 54 ethnic groups across the country.

The Vietnam Ethnic Groups Cultural Day 2025, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, aiming at marking the Vietnamese Ethnic Groups' Culture Day (April 19) and the 79 years since President Ho Chi Minh sent his letter to the Congress of Southern Ethnic Minority Groups.

Illustrative photo

This event will attract more than 100 artisans and people from 16 ethnic groups who are regularly active at the cultural village along with representatives of the ethnic groups of E De in Dak Lak Province, Khmer in Soc Trang Province, Tho in Thanh Hoa Province, Muong in Hoa Binh Province and Co Tu in Hue City and so on.

The program will feature various performances and exhibitions showcasing local cultural heritages.

Notably, the event shall be highlighted with programs, entitled “The Colors of Soc Trang’s Khmer Culture,” which will recreate the traditional Chol Chnam Thmay New Year celebration and promote local music and tourism along with “The Colors of Dak Lak” which will reenact the coming of age worship ritual by the Ede ethnic group and introduce traditional musical instruments and folk performances from the region.

Additionally, a special attraction will be the Central Highlands coffee demonstration space in the E De ethnic village, likely bringing visitors an engaging experience of traditional coffee processing techniques.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong