Culture/art

Some 6,000 free tickets available for Miss World 2026 in Nha Trang

SGGPO

The Miss World 2026 organizing committee will distribute 6,000 free wristband tickets to locals and tourists starting August 27.

The Miss World 2026 organizing committee is distributing 6,000 free tickets to locals and tourists for two of the pageant's events in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province.

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Miss World 2026 contestants and the organizing committee will also attend the first Khanh Hoa Province Sports Games of 2026.

Ticket distribution begins at 2 p.m. on August 27 and continues until the supply runs out. Tickets are available at the Tourist Support Office and the second facility of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, located at 6 Me Linh Street, Nha Trang Ward.

The two events are the "Dances of the World – Hello Vietnam, Hello World" program on the evening of September 2 and the Miss World 2026 grand finale on the evening of September 5. The free tickets are issued as wristbands for audience members standing in the fanzone area.

Recipients must present their citizen identification card, VNeID account, or other valid identification so the organizers can track the number of tickets issued.

Miss World 2026 brings together 111 contestants from various countries and territories. This marks the first time Vietnam has hosted the pageant, with Khanh Hoa Province hosting key competition rounds from August 20 to September 5.

By Tien Thang - Translated by Anh Quan

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The Miss World 2026 the Miss World 2026 grand finale free tickets citizen identification card VNeID account

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