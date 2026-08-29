Culture/art

"Treasures from the Source" unveils thousands of years of Vietnamese culture

SGGPO

Exhibition "Treasures from the Source" opens in HCMC, showcasing 25 rare artifacts from the Phung Nguyen, Sa Huynh, and Dong Son cultures. The exhibition offers a fascinating journey into Vietnam's 4,000-year history and ancient ceramic artistry.

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Visitors explore the thematic exhibition “Treasures from the Origins.” (Photo: SGGP)

The ceramics museum of the nation’s founding, located in An Khanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, has launched a special exhibition titled "Treasures from the Source," showcasing 25 representative ceramic artifacts that tell the story of Vietnam's rich cultural heritage spanning thousands of years.

Organized to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026), the thematic display features rare items from the Phung Nguyen, Sa Huynh, and Dong Son archaeological collections. The exhibition offers the public a glimpse into ancient technical mastery, artistic vision, spiritual life, and creative ingenuity.

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Bull-shaped vessel (Photo: SGGP)
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The Phung Nguyen collection comprises nine artifacts dating back roughly 4,000 to 3,500 years. Items such as footed bowls, flared-rim vessels, and pedestal jars demonstrate the sophisticated aesthetics of early Bronze Age inhabitants. Intricate decorative motifs—including incised lines, stamped dots, cord marks, and woven-basket patterns—highlight advanced craftsmanship.

A highlight of the exhibition is a bull-shaped vessel, dating back approximately 4,000–3,800 years.

Combining functional storage with zoomorphic art, the bull is stylized into a robust and well-balanced form, with S-shaped decorative bands adorning its body. The image also evokes ancient concepts of fertility, reproduction, and the continuity of life among agricultural communities.

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Sa Huynh ceramic artifact (Photo: SGGP)

The remaining 15 artifacts represent the Sa Huynh-Dong Son culture, dating primarily from 2,300 to 2,000 years ago. These pieces illustrate the vibrant cultural exchanges and interconnections across proto-historic territories in present-day Vietnam.

By Thien Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh

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Vietnamese culture Phung Nguyen Sa Huynh Dong Son ceramics museum of the nation’s founding

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