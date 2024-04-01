Vietnam's national futsal team emerged third at the 2024 International Friendly Futsal Tournament after conceding a 3-1 loss to powerhouse Iran at the Lanh Binh Thang Stadium, Ho Chi Minh City, on March 31

Vietnam comes third at int’l friendly futsal tournament 2024 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam had drawn 2-2 against New Zealand in their first game of the competition before holding Morocco to a 3-3 draw on March 30.

Against Iran, the Vietnamese team certainly did not lose their focus where they matched the world No. 7 side for much of the opening quarter before conceding in the 14th minute to a quick counterattack that was finished by Alii Khalivand.

Ali Asghar then finished from close range in the 19th minute to put the score at 2-0 for Iran.

Two minutes to the end, Behrooz fired in the third goal for Iran before Vietnam pulled a goal back thanks to Duc Hoa in the very last minute of play.

In the other match of the day, Morocco beat New Zealand 6-2 to be crowned the champions.

Held by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Football Federation, the tournament was a preparation for the Vietnamese team to play at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024, slated for April 17-28 in Thailand. Vietnam is in the same group with host Thailand, China and Myanmar.

Vietnamplus