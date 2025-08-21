Vietnam Coast Guard delegation pays official visit to Indonesia

A delegation led by Col. Nguyen Tran Dong, Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Region 3, paid an official visit to the Indonesian coast guard force.

The Vietnam Coast Guard vessel CSB 8001 docks at Squadron Port 301 in Ho Chi Minh City’s Phuoc Thang Ward (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of August 21, the Vietnam Coast Guard vessel CSB 8001 carrying the delegation departed from Squadron Port 301 in Ho Chi Minh City’s Phuoc Thang Ward for the visit.

The visit is part of a series of meaningful activities commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–August 19, 2025) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–September 2, 2025). It also serves to implement the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the coast guard forces of Vietnam and Indonesia, signed in 2021.

Attending the departure ceremony were Maj. Gen. Ngo Binh Minh, Commander of Coast Guard Region 3; Colonel Cao Xuan Quan, Deputy Political Commissar of Coast Guard Region 3; representatives from various Vietnam Coast Guard agencies and units; and officers and personnel of Coast Guard Region 3.

In recent years, the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Indonesian Coast Guard have jointly conducted a range of cooperative activities, including coordinated patrols in overlapping maritime areas, reciprocal delegation exchanges at various levels, and alternating bilateral conferences hosted in each country. The two sides have also collaborated in joint exercises on maritime search and rescue, as well as emergency response operations at sea.

Most recently, in October 2024, the Indonesian Coast Guard vessel KN Pulau Dana 323 paid a visit to Vietnam, engaging in professional and cultural exchanges with officers and personnel of the Vietnam Coast Guard in Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province (now part of Ho Chi Minh City).

The Commander of the Coast Guard Region 3 presents flowers to a representative of the delegation before their departure for a mission in Indonesia. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the official agenda, during the visit, the Vietnam Coast Guard delegation will pay a courtesy visit to the leaders of the local government and the Indonesian Coast Guard. The two sides are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting, engage in friendly sports activities between officers and sailors, and participate in cultural tours around Jakarta. A highlight of the visit will be a joint maritime exercise conducted by both forces.

The visit is expected to strengthen operational coordination in addressing maritime challenges and pave the way for more practical and effective cooperation between the two coast guard forces in the years ahead.

By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh