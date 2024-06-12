Vietnam clinches first gold at 2024 Asian Youth Chess Championship

Dinh Nho Kiet topped the ranking of rapid chess in the Boys U16 category, earning the first gold medal for Vietnam at the ongoing Asian Youth Chess Championship in Almaty.

Chess player Dinh Nho Kiet (Photo: SGGP)

Seeded 9th, the boy finished seven rounds with the best result of 6.5 points, securing the first place, followed by his team mate Tran Ngoc Minh Duy with six points. Duy ranked second and won a silver medal.

The Vietnamese squad also gained four bronze medals in the Boys U8, Boys U10, Boys 12, and Girls U8 categories.

The championship lasts from June 9 to 21 and brings together over 640 young players of 32 teams from different countries and territories competing in age groups ranging from U8 to U18. It features the three categories of rapid chess, blitz chess, and standard chess for both genders.

Vietnam has 48 contenders, covering all age groups and categories. This tournament has attracted seven international grandmasters, none of whom are Vietnamese.

VNA