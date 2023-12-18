Vietnam claims three more golds at Asian Youth Chess Championships 2023

The Vietnamese youth chess team continued to excel at the ongoing Asian Youth Chess Championships 2023 in Al Ain, UAE. In the Blitz chess category, Vietnam secures three additional individual gold medals.

Chess player Mai Hieu Linh wins a gold medal in the U14 girls' Blitz chess category.

The young Vietnamese chess players demonstrated their exceptional skills and achieved commendable outcomes as the final matches in the Blitz chess category draw to a close on December 17, local time.

The first gold medal in the Blitz chess category at the Asian Youth Chess Championships 2023 went to chess player Mai Hieu Linh in the girls' division. After completing nine rounds of play, Hieu Linh secured a total of 8.5 points, claiming the top position and earning the gold medal in the U14 girls' category.

Notably, Hieu Linh won eight matches and drew one to attain this outstanding result. Following Hieu Linh, the second and third positions are held by chess players Kaliakhmet Elnaz from Kazakhstan with 8 points and Mohamadi Niyousha from Iran with 7 points.

Hieu Linh is the daughter of the renowned former cyclist Mai Cong Hieu, a prominent figure in the history of road cycling in Vietnam and Dong Thap. Currently, Mr. Mai Cong Hieu serves as the head coach of the Vietnamese youth road cycling team and conducts training in Da Nang City.

On the same day, the Vietnamese youth chess team achieved more accolades, consisting a silver medal in the U16 girls' category for chess player Nguyen Binh Vy, a silver medal in the U18 girls' category for chess player Luong Hoang Tu Linh, and a bronze medal in the U18 girls' category for chess player Vuong Quynh Anh.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ division, the young Vietnamese chess players displayed remarkable prowess in Blitz chess. In the U14 boys' category, chess player Dinh Nho Kiet delivered an efficient performance, concluding the nine rounds in the top position and clinching a gold medal with a total of 8 points. With seven wins and two draws, Nho Kiet got the highest score, earning him the championship.

Sharing the triumph is chess player Nguyen Quoc Hy. Competing in the U18 boys' category, Quoc Hy faced fierce competition from chess player Sharipov Davron in the battle for the top spot. Both players finished the competition with a total of 7 points; however, Quoc Hy claimed the first position with a superior tiebreaker, while Sharipov Davron settled for second place. In this category, Dau Khuong Duy earned a bronze medal with a total of 6.5 points.

Chess player Dau Khuong Duy (in the yellow jacket), despite being 12 years old, has registered to participate in the U18 boys' category of this tournament.

Moreover, young male chess players from Vietnam earned a silver medal in the U8 category courtesy of Nguyen Xuan Phuong and a bronze medal in the U16 category by Banh Gia Huy.

Previously, in the rapid chess event, the Vietnamese youth chess team claimed a gold medal. Following the Blitz chess category, the players proceeded with matches in the rapid chess discipline. The tournament will continue until December 22.

