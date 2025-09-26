Vietnam, China’s Shandong province seek stronger trade links

A trade – investment conference was held in Hanoi on September 25 to deepen the economic ties between Vietnam and China’s Shandong province.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai laid stress on the robust economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, which hit a record level of US$205.2 billion last year.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai noted that the ministry has not only played a key role in fostering the Vietnam–China economic ties but also developed cooperation with China’s major ministries, sectors, and localities, including Shandong, adding the two sides have actively exchanged information, organised trade promotion, and created platforms for enterprises to expand cooperation in trade, industry, and energy.

Various cooperation agreements are signed between Vietnamese and Chinese enterprises at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Shandong trade turnover grew 12.5 percent in 2024 and surged 18.9 percent in the first eight months of 2025. Vietnam’s exports to Shandong jumped 29.4 percent during January - August, making Vietnam the province’s third-largest trading partner in ASEAN.

Despite the growth, the two sides boast huge potential for economic – trade collaboration, he said, elaborating Vietnam–Shandong trade accounts for only 4.5 percent of total Vietnam–China trade and 2.5 percent of Shandong’s overall foreign trade.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade stands ready to support the business communities of the two sides to promote the implementation of projects and signed agreements, achieving sustainable and concrete results.

According to deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Hoang Anh, also Chairman of the Vietnam – China Friendship Association, amidst global volatilities, Vietnam and China should strengthen cooperation to facilitate economic – trade – investment activities to mitigate risks.

He welcomed the arrangement of events that help promote people-to-people exchange, enhance trust, and expand substantive cooperation between the two countries.

On the occasion, 13 cooperation agreements were signed between Vietnamese and Shandong enterprises. Besides, the conference also featured business networking sessions with the participation of more than 250 enterprises across machinery, construction, IT, food, agriculture, energy and new materials, among others.

