Vietnam, China’s Guangxi promote economic cooperation in new era

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien on March 31 held talks with Liu Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

He also co-chaired a conference on Vietnam - China (Guangxi) trade and economic cooperation in the new era.

At the talks, Minister Dien highly valued Guangxi's position and special role in cooperation between Vietnam and China.

Dien put forth proposals on facilitating goods clearance, ensuring supply chains, expanding agricultural imports from Vietnam, helping trade promotion activities, and continuing to implement cooperation contents within the framework of bilateral cooperation agreements.

He also proposed the Guangxi side encourage and support businesses of the two countries to diversify their delivery of agricultural products and fruits through the two countries' border gates in order to take advantage of the existing infrastructure, reduce the pressure of goods clearance, avoid the recurrence of import and export congestion at some of the main border gates.

For his part, Liu Ning emphasized Vietnam's role as Guangxi's largest trading partner over the past 24 years and shared good cooperation results between the two sides over the past time.

Agricultural trade between the two sides reached about US$2.1 billion last year, he said, adding Guangxi businesses participated in many agricultural product trade promotion activities of Vietnam such as those for Son La mango or lychee from the northern provinces of Bac Giang and Hai Duong.

Liu said he agrees with Dien's proposals and will assign Guangxi departments, sectors, and localities to quickly coordinate with the Vietnamese side to study and implement.

On the same day, Minister Dien and Secretary Liu co-chaired a conference on Vietnam - China (Guangxi) trade and economic cooperation in the new era.

The conference attracted nearly 300 representatives from state management agencies and businesses on both sides.