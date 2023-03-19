Vietnam becomes Asian beach handball champion

Vietnam's 2-0 victory over Indonesia in the final round of Asian beach handball championship 2023 in Bali (Indonesia) yesterday helped the Vietnamese team secure the first position to gain the gold medal and become the champion.

At the Asian beach handball champion 2023 for women, there were four teams including Vietnam, Philippines, Hong Kong (China) and the host country- Indonesia.

With this achievement, the Vietnam women's national beach handball team will be likely to qualify for the Beach Handball World Championship 2024 and 2023 Asian Beach Games.

As for the men’s category, Vietnam lost 0-2 to Qatar in a match in the semi-final round of the Asian beach handball championship. With the result, the Vietnam men’s team will face Iran to gain the bronze medal.