Vietnam beat Philippines 3-2 to keep World Cup qualification dream alive

Vietnam came back from time to time to secure a 3-2 victory over the Philippines in the World Cup qualifier at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on June 6 evening.

Tien Linh scores two goals within 11 minutes.

The win keeps Vietnam's hopes alive for advancing to the next round of World Cup qualifiers, as they now trail Indonesia by just one point.

Both teams started the game with high intensity. Vietnam created several opportunities, with Do Hung Dung testing Philippines goalkeeper Neil Etheridge early on with a long-range shot. Despite controlling much of the play, Vietnam struggled to break down a well-organized Philippines defense.

The Philippines looked dangerous on the counterattack. Patrick Reichelt had a golden opportunity to score in the 41st minute but missed a sitter from close range. The first half ended goalless, setting the stage for a dramatic second half.

The game came alive in the second half. The Philippines struck first in the 62nd minute when Reichelt beat Vietnam's defense and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Dang Van Lam. This goal stunned the home crowd and put pressure on Vietnam to respond.

Vietnam didn't take long to equalize. In the 65th minute, Nguyen Van Toan broke the offside trap and set up Tien Linh, who tapped in to level the score at 1-1. The equalizer energized the Vietnamese team and their fans.

Vietnam continued to press forward, and their persistence paid off in the 77th minute. A superb cross from substitute Phan Tuan Tai found Tien Linh, who headed home his second goal of the match, putting Vietnam ahead 2-1.

The game seemed to be heading towards a tense finish when, in the dying moments, the Philippines managed to draw level again. Reichelt, making up for his earlier miss, scored to make it 2-2.

However, Vietnam were not to be denied. In stoppage time, a powerful shot from Nguyen Tuan Anh forced Etheridge to parry the ball, only for Tuan Hai to be in the right place at the right time to tap in the rebound. The goal sent the home crowd into raptures and secured a vital 3-2 victory for Vietnam.

Vietnam will look to carry this momentum forward as they prepare for their next crucial match against Iraq on the away ground on June 12.

VNA