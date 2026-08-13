Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Vietnam, Australia forge comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam, Australia forge comprehensive strategic partnership

SGGPO

Since the initial milestone of establishing diplomatic relations back in 1973, Vietnam and Australia haven’t stopped relentlessly cultivating their ties for over half a century, officially upgrading their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024. Bilateral economic and trade cooperation between the two nations has undergone a robust transformation, increasingly delving into profound and highly substantive depths. This dynamic alliance is now recording spectacular breakthrough figures for even greater collaborative milestones in the future.

1208bE.png
1208cE.png
1208dE.png
1208eE.png
1208fE.png
By Hai Hanh, Huu Vi – Translated by Thanh Tam

Tags

Vietnam Australia diplomatic relations Comprehensive Strategic Partnership 2024 bilateral economic cooperation Vietnam Australia Vietnam trade figures diplomatic upgrade March 2024 Vietnam Australia foreign policy international trade partnerships Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn