Vietnam, Australia forge comprehensive strategic partnership

Since the initial milestone of establishing diplomatic relations back in 1973, Vietnam and Australia haven’t stopped relentlessly cultivating their ties for over half a century, officially upgrading their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024. Bilateral economic and trade cooperation between the two nations has undergone a robust transformation, increasingly delving into profound and highly substantive depths. This dynamic alliance is now recording spectacular breakthrough figures for even greater collaborative milestones in the future.

By Hai Hanh, Huu Vi – Translated by Thanh Tam