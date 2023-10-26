Vietnam appreciates Hong Kong’s visa relaxation: Spokeswoman

Vietnam recognised and highly evaluated the decision of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China) to ease visa rules for Vietnamese citizens, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has said.

At the ministry’s press conference on October 26, Hang said Vietnam and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region are important economic partners of each other, and the latter’s simplification of visa procedures will bring practical benefits to the two economies, and their people and enterprises.

Vietnam has asked its partners, including Hong Kong, to simplify visa procedures or exempt visas for Vietnamese citizens, thus helping facilitate trade, travel and people-to-people exchanges to promote bilateral friendship and cooperative relations, she added.