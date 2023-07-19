Vietnam Airlines to host World Safety and Operations Conference

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) will take place in Hanoi from September 19-21, with Vietnam Airlines as the host airline.

Under the theme “Leadership in Action: Driving Safer and More Efficient Operations,” the conference will bring together more than 800 delegates who are representatives from airlines and international organisations worldwide.

“Borders are open, airports are busy, and flights are full. As we rebuild airline networks and balance sheets, it is vital that all aviation stakeholders maintain the same strong commitment to safe operations that we exercised during the pandemic years.

The WSOC is the forum to discuss and debate today’s challenges and opportunities to keep the industry on a trajectory of improving safety and more efficient operations,” said IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh.

“Safety is aviation’s highest priority and is the cornerstone of all Vietnam Airlines’ operations and practices. We are excited to be the host airline for this important inaugural conference, bringing together cutting-edge leaders, regulators and a larger global community to address key topics relating to safety and infrastructure to ensure stronger safety operations in the wider industry,” said Le Hong Ha, President and CEO of Vietnam Airlines.

Session tracks will address safety, cabin operations, flight operations and emergency response planning and aircraft recovery, according to IATA.