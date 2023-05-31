Vietnam Airlines a star among world’s top airlines for 2023

Vietnam Airlines has been listed as one of the world’s top 25 airlines for 2023 by AirlineRatings.com, an Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency.

The national flag carrier of Vietnam stands at the 20th position in the rankings.

AirlineRatings.com considered safety and government audits, the age of airline fleets, passenger reviews, profitability, investment rating, products and services , and staff relations to compile the list.

In 2022, Vietnam Airlines received many domestic and international awards, including the World's Leading Cultural Airline and Asia's Leading Airline - Economy Class of the World Travel Awards. It also had its air transport service recognised as a national brand by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the National Brand Council.

Continually posting double-digit growth over 30 years of development, except for the pandemic-hit period, Vietnam Airlines is taking the lead in the aviation market of Vietnam, one of the fastest growing domestic markets in the world. It is working to become a leading five-star international airline in Asia.