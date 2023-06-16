Vietnam 1-0 Hong Kong (China): Unfulfilled satisfaction

The Vietnamese team launched a successful start with their win against Hong Kong (China) at the minimum scoreline on the evening of June 15 at Lach Tray Stadium, Hai Phong.

However, the playing tactics and the cohesion among Vietnam’s team members did not gain full satisfaction.

Given the familiar attacking style performed by Van Hau and Tan Tai against the common overlapping situations, Vietnam's players managed to control the ball and organize more attacks. However, they encountered fierce rivalry from their Hong Kong opponents. At the height of the match, Vietnam's team opened the scoring by virtue of Que Ngoc Hai's successful 11-meter spot kick. The penalty kick came as the referee thought that the Hong Kong team's defender had fouled Quang Hai within the penalty area of 16.50 meters.

At the beginning of the second half, coach Troussier made four substitutions, two of which were compulsory given the injuries of Tan Tai and Hoang Duc. In the second half, the Vietnamese team gained more control over the ball. However, they would have risked losing the match in the 49th minute, had it not been for the crossbar. With the kick on the left side, the ball hit the crossbar and changed direction. 1-0 is also the final score of the match.

On June 20, the Vietnamese team will play another friendly match on the occasion of FIFA Days, against the Syrian team at Thien Truong Stadium.