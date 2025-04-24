Vietjet hit by flight delays amid holiday rush, ground service transition

A growing number of readers have voiced frustration to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper over the increasing frequency of Vietjet Air (Vietjet) flight delays in recent weeks.

These disruptions have left passengers waiting for hours at airports and have caused major inconveniences to their schedules and commitments.

A diary of delays

Hoang Thi Hien boarded a Vietjet flight from Chu Lai to Tan Son Nhat on April 12, originally scheduled for 5:10 p.m. However, it wasn’t until 5:20 p.m. that she and other passengers were ushered onto an airport shuttle. Despite boarding, they remained idle for an extended period until frustrated passengers began voicing complaints—only then did the bus finally move. Oddly, it circled the tarmac for 30 minutes before returning to the terminal. Vietjet staff offered no explanation for the delay, nor did they provide an estimated boarding time. It was only after dozens of irate passengers approached the airline's service counter that the revised departure time of 6:40 p.m. was announced.

Luong Van Thien, a resident of Binh Chanh District, HCMC, recounted a similar ordeal on April 20. His flight VJ1353 from Phu Cat to Tan Son Nhat, listed for 11:40 a.m., didn’t take off until 1:50 p.m. The inconvenience didn’t end there. After landing, passengers remained confined on the plane for another 30 minutes before being transferred to a shuttle bus—only to wait an additional 30 minutes before reaching the terminal.

Kim Nguyen from Binh Duong faced even worse delays. Her flight VJ303 from Phu Bai (Hue) to Tan Son Nhat, slated for 8:05 p.m. on April 20, didn’t depart until 1:15 a.m. the following morning—more than five hours behind schedule.

Echoing these experiences, Facebook user Ninh Thi Thuy posted: “My flight from Hai Phong to HCMC on April 21 was delayed—I ended up waiting a grueling seven hours. It was utterly exhausting.”

Operational turbulence as Vietjet assumes ground handling services

Amid a surge in flight delays, Vietjet Air issued a statement on April 22 acknowledging significant disruptions to several flights operating in and out of Tan Son Nhat International Airport on April 20 and 21. According to the airline, the delays were largely attributed to the recent handover of ground services from Saigon Ground Services JSC (SAGS) to Vietjet, which officially took effect at midnight on April 20. This transition coincided with the onset of the high-traffic Reunification Day and Labor Day holiday season, exacerbating operational challenges and necessitating widespread schedule adjustments.

To mitigate passenger dissatisfaction, Vietjet is offering electronic vouchers as compensation—valued at VND500,000 for affected domestic travelers and VND1 million for those on international flights—applicable to passengers whose flights were delayed by two hours or more during the stated period.

A SGGP correspondent sought clarification from Vietjet Air on April 23, but the airline did not respond. Meanwhile, Mr. Uong Viet Dung, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), confirmed to SGGP that his office had received multiple reports of rescheduled flights at Tan Son Nhat. One of the principal causes, he noted, was Vietjet’s abrupt termination of its contract with SAGS, which led to a shortage of experienced personnel and logistical bottlenecks in ground operations.

Further compounding the issue, Tan Son Nhat Airport is currently undergoing operational adjustments to facilitate aircraft movements for training exercises and ceremonial preparations ahead of the 50th anniversary of National Reunification. These activities have created a ripple effect, further straining flight schedules.

In an effort to stabilize operations, the CAAV has ordered Vietjet to ensure the full deployment of staff and equipment in accordance with the self-handling service plan previously submitted and approved. The airline is also required to coordinate closely with other licensed ground service providers at Tan Son Nhat to maintain continuity in flight operations. Moreover, Vietjet must re-evaluate its turnaround procedures and ground handling timelines to align with its current operational capabilities.

The authority underscored the imperative of upholding passenger rights in the face of delays, cancellations, or extended disruptions. Mr. Uong Viet Dung also urged relevant stakeholders to support Vietjet during this transitional phase to safeguard operational efficiency and minimize the impact on travelers.

Vietjet Air ends partnership with SAGS Saigon Ground Services JSC (SAGS), on April 18, announced it would terminate its comprehensive ground handling service agreement with Vietjet Air at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. The move came as Vietjet decided to take over ground service operations at the airport through its own in-house team.

By Thi Hong, Bich Quyen, Tuan Kiet – Translated by Thuy Doan