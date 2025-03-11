Multimedia

Vibrant, bustling street festival celebrates 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival

SGGP

A street festival officially kicked off at the six-way intersection in Buon Ma Thuot City, Dak Lak Province on the afternoon of March 10 in a joyful festive atmosphere.

This event is a part of the ninth Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival 2025.

In his opening speech, Vice Chairman of the Dak Lak Provincial People's Committee Truong Cong Thai stated that the street festival aims to showcase the cultural beauty and unique characteristics of the Central Highlands region in general and Dak Lak Province in particular.

It also honors the value of coffee beans and the farmers, processors and businesses involved in the coffee industry.

The festival was bustle and impressive, with the participation of 2,000 artisans and performers, notably, media ambassadors H'Hen Nie and Dinh Thi Hoa and art troupes from the Republic of Korea and the Kingdom of Cambodia adding an international flair to the vibrant event.

Thousands of residents were enthusiastic about the colorful performances of various art troupes.

Below are stunning images from the street festival.

50-580-4285.jpg
The Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival’s street festival features a series of artistic performances, creating a lively and colorful festive atmosphere.
91-8499-7946.jpg
01jpg-4656-5612.jpg
Media ambassador and renowned beauty queen H'Hen Nie confidently walks the catwalk in a unique coffee cup-inspired outfit.
22-7963-3192.jpg
33-8000-2994.jpg
65-4186-7097.jpg
69-8786-486.jpg
77-8034-5185.jpg
63-4740-1466.jpg
61-8666-8420.jpg
98-3618-2642.jpg (1)
987-2139-562.jpg
Ao dai performance
38-5163-3857.jpg
A Cambodian art troupe performs at the festival.
40-3585-329.jpg
A Korean art troupe presents an exciting performance, adding an international flair to the vibrant event.
111-6043-3118.jpg
114-4500-7075.jpg
31-3013-5222.jpg
By Mai Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

street festival the ninth Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival 2025 Dak Lak province value of coffee beans

