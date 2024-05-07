VFF signs two-year contract with South Korean Coach Kim Sang Sik

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) yesterday signed a two-year contract with South Korean Coach Kim Sang Sik - the new head coach of the men's national football team.

The contract signing ceremony took place in the capital city of Hanoi on May 6 at dusk. Thus, Coach Kim Sang-sik became the 11th foreign coach training the national football team.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, VFF Vice Chairman Tran Anh Tu said that the VFF has contacted many candidates for the head coach of the men’s U23 football team and national football team to find the most suitable and qualified head coach.

Kim Sang-sik takes over the head coach of Vietnam's national football team and U23 team. (Photo: VFF)

The VFF believed that with his competencies and contributions as a football player and coach, Coach Kim Sang-sik would build an effective playing style to bring success to the Vietnam national football team.

The contract between Coach Kim Sang-sik and the VFF has a term of two years.

The federation will create the most favorable conditions for Coach Kim Sang Sik to promote his abilities during his working term. The football federation set a goal that the Vietnam national football team will qualify for the final of the 2024 AFF Cup under the leadership of Kim Sang Sik.

Initially, Coach Kim Sang-sik will be present to watch the V-League matches to choose members for the national team in the upcoming two matches against the Philippines and Iraq in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The VFF targeted that the U22 football team and the U23 football team would win tickets for the semifinals of the 2025 SEA Games and the final round of the 2026 AFC U23 Championships respectively.

Since 1995, foreign coaches have been taken over the head coach of the Vietnam national football team including Tavares, Weigang, Murphy, A. Riedl, Dido, Calisto, Gotz, Miura, Park Hang-seo and Troussier.

Similar to the foreign coaches, Coach Kim Sang Sik will have three assistants to support his work.

By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong