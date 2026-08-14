Three Vietnamese banks added to MSCI Frontier Markets Index

Three Vietnamese bank stocks — ACB, SSB, and MSB — will join the MSCI Frontier Markets Index from September 1, following the latest semi-annual review by index provider MSCI.

SSB (SeABank) is one of three Vietnamese bank stocks recently added to the MSCI Frontier Markets Index.

MSCI's August 2026 review added six stocks and removed five from the benchmark, which tracks large- and mid-cap equities across frontier markets.

Vietnam accounted for half of the new additions, with all three stocks coming from the banking sector: Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Southeast Asia Commercial Bank (SSB), and Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB).

Meanwhile, three Vietnamese stocks — CEO Group (CEO), Digiworld (DGW), and Ha Do Group (HDG) — will be removed from the index.

The changes will take effect on September 1. Vietnam will remain the index's largest market by weighting after the latest reshuffle. As of July 31, Vietnamese equities accounted for 29.12 percent of the index.

Two Vietnamese stocks ranked among the index's ten largest constituents at the end of July. Vingroup (VIC) was the index's largest constituent, with a 9.19 percent weighting, while Vinhomes (VHM) ranked fifth at 2.32 percent.

The MSCI Frontier Markets Index tracks the performance of equities in frontier markets. Constituents are selected and retained based on criteria including market capitalization, free-float availability, liquidity, and accessibility to international investors. The index is widely used by institutional investors and global investment funds as a benchmark for assessing markets and making asset-allocation decisions. Changes to its constituents can increase the visibility of affected stocks among funds and investment products that use the MSCI Frontier Markets Index as a benchmark, potentially influencing portfolio allocations and trading flows.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan