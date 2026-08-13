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Ho Chi Minh City inaugurates US$60 million polysilicon manufacturing plant

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The Global Silicon Project at Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park in Tan Phuoc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City was inaugurated on August 13, marking the launch of Tokuyama Corporation’s first high-tech project in Vietnam.

The ceremony was attended by Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

The project is designed to produce high-purity polysilicon for the electronics industry and semiconductor value chain.

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Ho Chi Minh City leaders and delegates attend the inauguration ceremony. Photo: Quang Vu

Covering approximately 50,000 square meters, the project has a total investment of more than US$60 million, equivalent to VND1.468 trillion, with a maximum annual capacity of nearly 5,000 tonnes of polysilicon. The plant has completed construction, with approximately VND1.1 trillion (about US$45 million) disbursed, representing more than 78 percent of the total registered investment capital.

The project’s operation is expected to add a high-quality source of materials, strengthen Vietnam’s semiconductor supply chain and contribute to the development of a high-tech industrial ecosystem in the country.

Nguyen Thi Thao Nhi, Chairwoman and General Director of Thanh Binh Phu My Joint Stock Company, the developer of Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park, said that the project would help supply input materials for the semiconductor value chain while creating momentum for the development of a high-tech industrial ecosystem in the industrial park and the Southern region.

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Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, delivers remarks at the ceremony. Photo: Quang Vu

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong called on the investor to ensure the project’s progress, comply with its technology commitments, accelerate the conversion of registered capital into implemented investment and bring the project into stable and efficient operation at the earliest possible time.

Ho Chi Minh City authorities affirmed that the city would continue to support and guide the investor in complying with legal regulations, help resolve difficulties and create favorable conditions for the company to implement and operate the project.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Tokuyama Vietnam Tokuyama Corporation polysilicon semiconductor industry Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park Japanese investment

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