Vesak 2025 reaffirms Vietnam’s commitment to religious freedom

The UN Day of Vesak 2025 officially concluded at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Le Minh Xuan Commune, Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, on the morning of May 8.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh delivers remarks at the closing ceremony.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Vietnam, the host country of the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh extended his sincere gratitude to the esteemed delegates, as well as to the entire monastic community and lay Buddhists from across the globe, for their wisdom, dedication, and invaluable contributions to the success of this grand celebration.

In the solemn and spiritual atmosphere of the closing ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Hoa Binh, Politburo Member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister, affirmed that the successful hosting of the Vesak 2025 in HCMC marks a significant milestone—underscoring the growing influence of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha within the global Buddhist community and its meaningful participation in global dialogues. It is also a vivid testament to Vietnam's unwavering commitment to spreading the teachings of the Buddha.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, attends the closing ceremony.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the event's success reflects deeply rooted humanistic values and the notable achievements of the Vietnamese nation and people. It showcases Vietnam's cultural tradition of compassion, harmony, benevolence, and peace-loving; the Party’s sound policy on religious freedom and its effective implementation; and the State's efforts to improve the material and spiritual well-being of its citizens. Moreover, it reaffirms Vietnam’s increasing international stature, credibility, and proactive role in addressing global challenges.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh emphasized that, following 40 years of reform, Vietnam has made substantial progress in fulfilling the UN Millennium Development Goals. These efforts have led to continuous improvements in living standards nationwide. By 2025, Vietnam aims to waive school fees for all children, eradicate substandard housing, and provide new homes for families of national contributors, the poor, and near-poor households. Additionally, the government is working toward solutions to ease the burden of healthcare costs, with the long-term goal of providing free medical treatment for all citizens.

Vietnam consistently upholds a coherent policy of respecting and protecting its citizens' right to freedom of belief and religion, ensuring equality and non-discrimination based on religious affiliation. Under the leadership of the Party and State, religious communities across the country have maintained unity and solidarity, playing an active role in national development. Their contributions to socio-economic progress, humanitarian initiatives, and social welfare—including caring for the underprivileged—have meaningfully complemented government efforts to ensure that no one is left behind.

Delegates attend the closing ceremony.

The UN Day of Vesak 2025 drew the participation of nearly 3,000 delegates from Vietnam and abroad, including numerous heads of state, national leaders, UN representatives, and over 1,350 international delegates from 85 countries and territories. Tens of thousands of monks, nuns, lay Buddhists, and followers from across the globe also took part in the celebration.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh remarked that the Vesak 2025 celebration was held with great solemnity and reverence. It stood as a large-scale, high-profile international religious and cultural event that was organized with exceptional success.

The Vesak 2025 has welcomed nearly 3,000 delegates.

He extended heartfelt gratitude and high appreciation to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha for its tireless efforts, and warmly congratulated the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, members of the International Council for the Day of Vesak (ICDV), and the Vesak 2025 Organizing Committee on the event’s accomplishments. He also acknowledged the dedicated support of central and local government bodies, relevant ministries and agencies, as well as both Vietnamese and international media outlets, all of whom made invaluable contributions to the event’s success.

The UN Day of Vesak 2025 was not merely a grand Buddhist celebration—it was a profound message of global peace conveyed by Buddhism to the world. The event affirmed that true peace is not rooted in military might but in the transformation of the human heart through ethical living, compassion, and wisdom. The success of the celebration stands as a powerful testament to the fruitful collaboration between the International Council for the Day of Vesak and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, made possible through the special support of the Communist Party and the Government of Vietnam—a nation steadfast in its commitment to peace, cultural diversity, and international cooperation.

