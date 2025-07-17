Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC People’s Council Chairman visits revolutionary contributors

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City, Vo Van Minh, paid a visit to outstanding individuals credited with meritorious service to the revolution in Nha Be Commune on July 17.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City, Vo Van Minh (R) visits Mrs. Nguyen Thi Do. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aims to celebrate the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 - 2025).

During the visit to Mrs. Nguyen Thi Do, 81, mother of a fallen soldier, Mr. Vo Van Minh and the delegation of officials from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee extended their warm regards, and sent best wish for good health to the elderly.

Mr. Vo Van Minh expressed his deep respect for the sacrifice and contributions of Mrs. Nguyen Thi Do’s family to the national liberation cause. He shared his delight in seeing her in good health and sound mind, and urged her family and local authorities to continue providing her with attentive care and support.

As part of the commemorations for War Invalids and Martyrs Day, nearly 70,000 individuals recognized for their contributions to the nation in Ho Chi Minh City have received gifts from the State President, with a total disbursement of over VND20.3 billion (US$776,000).

In addition, the July 2025 monthly allowances for these individuals have also been nearly fully disbursed, amounting to more than VND132 billion (US$5 million).

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs has also requested localities to further strengthen efforts to support individuals with meritorious service to the revolution. These efforts include organizing visits, gift-giving programs, and gatherings for such individuals and their families. The department also called for the continued mobilization of social resources to enhance both the material and spiritual well-being of these honored citizens.

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh

