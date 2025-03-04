Ho Chi Minh City

Vehicle registration, license plate grant decentralized to commune-level police

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police continue decentralization of vehicle registration and license plate issuance to local police in the levels of ward, commune and town.

The Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police under the municipal Department of Public Security provided the information on March 3.

The decentralization aims to better serve residents after the dissolution of district-level vehicle registration police.

Specifically, police in 17 wards across districts and Thu Duc City where district-level police previously handled motorcycle registration will now be authorized to register and issue license plates for motorcycles and similar vehicles for individuals and organizations residing or headquartered in those areas as well as in other wards of districts and Thu Duc City that have not yet been assigned registration authority.

img_5477_maki_qaix.jpg
(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, police in 63 communes and towns that were already decentralized motorcycle registrations in districts of Binh Chanh, Can Gio, Cu Chi, Hoc Mon and Nha Be will now also be authorized to handle license plate registeration and issuance for automobiles and specialized vehicles of local individuals and organizations.

Apart from registering vehicles online through the National Public Service Portal, residents can now directly register their vehicles at local commune-level police stations for processing.

Related News
By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

vehicle registration license plate grant decentralization of vehicle registration Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police National Public Service Portal commune-level police stations

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn