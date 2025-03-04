Vehicle registration, license plate grant decentralized to commune-level police

The Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police continue decentralization of vehicle registration and license plate issuance to local police in the levels of ward, commune and town.

The Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police under the municipal Department of Public Security provided the information on March 3.

The decentralization aims to better serve residents after the dissolution of district-level vehicle registration police.

Specifically, police in 17 wards across districts and Thu Duc City where district-level police previously handled motorcycle registration will now be authorized to register and issue license plates for motorcycles and similar vehicles for individuals and organizations residing or headquartered in those areas as well as in other wards of districts and Thu Duc City that have not yet been assigned registration authority.

Meanwhile, police in 63 communes and towns that were already decentralized motorcycle registrations in districts of Binh Chanh, Can Gio, Cu Chi, Hoc Mon and Nha Be will now also be authorized to handle license plate registeration and issuance for automobiles and specialized vehicles of local individuals and organizations.

Apart from registering vehicles online through the National Public Service Portal, residents can now directly register their vehicles at local commune-level police stations for processing.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong