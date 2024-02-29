Various activities to celebrate International Women’s Day

A wide range of activities will be held in celebration of the 144th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8, 1910 – 2024), according to the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU).

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The union will launch an "ao dai" (traditional long dress) week 2024, and organise an art performance programme on February 29 evening, aiming to promoting the value of the dress in life, culture, and society, thus evoking love, pride, and responsibility for preserving and promoting the heritage value of the costume and Vietnamese culture to international friends.

The program will feature collections of ao dai from over 50 designers nationwide, representing nearly 8,500 students who participated in a programme to design and tailor ao dai organized by the VWU in collaboration with designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam - representative of SVF Academy, in 2023.

An exhibition themed "Women with Dien Bien" will be also organiszed in Dien Bien Phu city of the northern province of Dien Bien from March 4, showing gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, and Vietnamese women who contributed to the heroic victory in Dien Bien.

On the occasion, the VWU planned to present nearly 500 gift packages and cash to martyrs' mothers, policy families, and disadvantaged women in five communes with a total value of VND360 million (over US$14,600); and 50 gift packages worth VND50 million to wives of Dien Bien martyrs and former Dien Bien soldiers. It will give gifts to soldiers and adopted children at Tay Trang international border gate, Pa Thom border station, and the social protection centre of Dien Bien province.

A workshop and a festival of creative models/activities promoting good cultural practices of ethnic minorities to promote gender equality will take place on March 5 - 6, 2024 in Dien Bien Phu city.

Many other exhibitions will be held at the Vietnam Women's Museum in Hanoi and Vinh city in the central province of Nghe An.

