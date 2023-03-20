Various activities to be held in “Ca Mau – Destination 2023” Program

The People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau is planning a wide range of activities within the framework of the “Ca Mau – Destination 2023” Program to promote the locality’s tourism potential.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Luan said that the program aims to create chances for businesses to meet, connect and cooperate in developing trade and tourism. The plan aims to help Ca Mau boost socio-economic growth, develop tourism associated with trade and services, and stimulate the sale of local products, particularly local specialties and OCOP (One commune-one product) products.

Accordingly, the province will organize a ceremony to mark the death anniversary of Hung Kings, the legendary founders of Vietnam (the 10th day of the third lunar month), a Ca Mau Cape Marathon, and a southern traditional cake festival, and a Ca Mau shrimp festival.

A hot-air balloon festival is scheduled to be held on the occasion of the 48th National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1).

Activities of the “Ca Mau – Destination 2022” Program attracted a total of over 159,000 visitors and brought about combined revenue of VND108 billion (US$4.58 million).