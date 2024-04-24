Business

US$200-million AI factory to be built in Vietnam

SGGP

It is expected that a US$200- million artificial intelligence factory (AI Factory) will be built in Vietnam in  the coming time.

1.jpg
FPT and Nvidia leaders sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation at the event.

FPT, the leading technology corporation in Vietnam yesterday announced a comprehensive strategic cooperation with Nvidia, an American semiconductor company and a leading global manufacturer of high-end graphics processing units (GPUs) to promote artificial intelligence (AI) research and provide services and solutions for Vietnamese and global customers.

The two sides planned to build an artificial intelligence factory, train high-quality human resources and become a global service development partner in NVIDIA's partner network.

Pursuant to a memorandum of understanding on cooperation, FPT will invest US$200 million to build an AI factory to provide a cloud computing platform serving AI research and development and to have sovereignty protection in Vietnam.

The factory includes supercomputer systems operating on Nvidia's latest technology breakthrough.

AI Factory will provide GPU cloud services to help FPT's business customers globally access the most core resources to improve research capacity and accelerate the speed of AI applications, especially generative AI.

Besides, AI Factory helps FPT accelerate the construction and development of AI platforms and applications to bring higher values for customers in all industries.

By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

