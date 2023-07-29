US journal names Vietnam Asia’s new tourism hotspot

The US-based travel website has identified three reasons for Vietnam being the new Asia tourism hotpot including the adjusted visa requirements, a well-preserved natural beauty and a focus on tourism growth.

In an article published on July 23, Travel Off Path said that Vietnam is famous for its breathtakingly beautiful scenery, a huge coastline that stretches for an incredible 3,260km, and energetic cities. "When people think of travelling to Southeast Asia, Thailand is usually the first destination that comes to mind. But if you want to avoid the crowds of tourists in Thailand, then there is an emerging force for tourism in the region that is ripe for exploration — Vietnam," it said.

According to a Google Destination Insights report, between March and June, Vietnam was the seventh most searched destination in the world and the only country in Southeast Asia to make the top 20 list. "Vietnam is quickly becoming one of the most popular vacation destinations in Southeast Asia," according to Travel Off Path. The article also looked deeply into analysing the three reasons that make the country more and more well-known among regional and international tourists.

For the adjusted visa requirements, it said, visiting Vietnam will be easier than ever for citizens of many countries with the visa application being "easy, straightforward, and affordable." The news site also praised the country for preserving its natural beauty. "Because Vietnam is an emerging tourist destination and doesn’t yet have the same huge footfall that many other Southeast Asian countries experience, much of its natural beauty is still incredibly well preserved," it reported.

The website pointed out that the country is budget-friendly, although those on a tight budget should still consider their itinerary to ensure it is affordable.

Compared to the Southeast Asian tourism hub of Thailand, it said, Vietnam is an affordable destination, although both can cater to travellers on a budget. "But Vietnam is considered to be one of the best budget options in the region. Accommodation, food, and transportation are all cheaper in Vietnam than they are in Thailand, especially if you travel to rural parts of the country".

The article also highlighted the Vietnamese Government in promoting and focusing on encouraging more tourists to visit and growing the tourism figures this year. Vietnam originally set a target of attracting eight million visitors in the rest of 2023, but the figure is predicted will grow to 10 million by the end of the year.

"The Vietnamese Government wants to turn the country into Asia’s new tourism hotspot. And so far, so good. Their plan is working, and now is the perfect time to explore this incredible and beautiful country." the site concluded. Earlier in March, the Travel Off Path listed Vietnam among the top five international destinations to visit this summer.