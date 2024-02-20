US announces acceptance period for VNese firms’ requests for antidumping

The DOC’s period of review (POR) concerning anti-dumping duties on certain frozen warmwater shrimp (case number: A-552-802), steel wire garment hangers (A-552-812), and utility scale wind towers (A-552-814) is from February 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024.



In addition, the POR of countervailing duties on steel wire garment hangers (C-552-813) is from January 1 to December 31, 2023.



According to the authority, the deadline for relevant parties to submit requests for reviews is February 29 this year.



Therefore, the authority has urged relevant export associations and enterprises to proactively study and grasp the regulations, procedures, and requirements for these reviews in the US.



They are advised to fully cooperate with US investigation agencies throughout the review process and to notify the authority for timely support.

