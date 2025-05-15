Urban agglomeration expected to be established after merger

Ho Chi Minh City will consist of 168 administrative units, including 113 wards, 54 communes, and one special economic zone, representing a 61.9 percent reduction compared to the original number of units.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C), Secretary of the Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi (L) and Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Council of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province chair the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi at a conference to review the implementation, coordination, and progress of the merger of provincial and communal administrative units jointly held by the Standing Committees of the Party Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau provinces on May 14.

Chairing the conference were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi, and Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Council of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The three localities have agreed on unique, non-overlapping names for the new commune-level units. The main political and administrative headquarters will be located in Ho Chi Minh City, with two additional offices placed in Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces.

The localities will appoint provincial-level cadres to support the communal-level administrative units. In communes with large populations, a high number of Party organizations and members, and strong economic development potential, members of the Provincial or Municipal Party Standing Committee or Executive Committee may be assigned to serve as the commune-level Party Secretary.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In his conclusion, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that the conference discussed key tasks at a moment of historic significance. This event marks the beginning of a journey to build Ho Chi Minh City into a megacity, a powerful growth engine for the Southeast region, the Southern Key Economic Zone, and the nation in a new phase.

The merger of Binh Dương and Ba Ria – Vung Tau provinces into Ho Chi Minh City is not merely a redrawing of administrative boundaries. It represents a revolution in organizational reform, strategic thinking, vision, and ambition, opening new opportunities for sustainable development not only for the 14 million residents of the newly expanded city but also for reaffirming Ho Chi Minh City's leading role, position, and mission as the economic locomotive of Vietnam.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

He emphasized that the merger of the three localities aims at optimizing resources, strengthening regional and interregional connectivity, and asserting Ho Chi Minh City's international standing. It also generates a new momentum for the economic locomotive to accelerate strongly. The merger brings not only an opportunity but also significant challenges in various tasks, especially in the personnel organization of the political system, ensuring that the state administrative apparatus would be perfected in serving citizens and businesses.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee said that the Party Committees of the three provinces and cities will continue to direct the implementation of Resolution No.57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, by the Politburo on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation; focus on coordinating efforts to complete and integrate infrastructure systems; and interconnect data across newly merged administrative units. These efforts aim to ensure smooth, cohesive, and efficient operations, ultimately providing better services for residents and businesses.

Regarding the appointment of provincial and city-level officials to commune-level administrative units, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized that it needs a careful and thorough evaluation in choosing individuals with strong potential, capacity, and a spirit of responsibility. All efforts aim at building Ho Chi Minh City into a modern, sustainable megacity with strong regional influence to lead Vietnam’s economic growth and enhance its global standing in the international arena, advancing into a new era.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and delegates review a map of key projects across three localities. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committe Nguyen Van Duoc and delegates review a map of key projects across three localities. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh