UN Women in Vietnam highly appreciates HCMC, pioneer locality in gender equality

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan this morning met Country Representative of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) in Vietnam Elisa Fernandez Saenz.

At the reception, Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan highly appreciated the ideas and proposals of Ms. Elisa Fernandez Saenz for Ho Chi Minh City about the promotion of gender equality and the protection of women and girls.

In passing time, the UN Women in Vietnam has implemented programs and models in the city which had achieved positive results, becoming models not only in Vietnam but also in many other countries in the world.

Mr. Hoan affirmed that the Vietnamese Government paid special attention to women's and girls' rights protection with specific policies and it was important to establish a specialized agency for this field.

According to Deputy Chairman Vo Van Hoan, Ms. Elisa Fernandez Saenz has helped Ho Chi Minh City impose many models and initiative. HCMC will share its experience with other cities and provinces and shall expand the models in Vietnam and all over the world.

Besides, Ho Chi Minh City guaranteed to keep close coordination with UN Women in Vietnam to maintain and well implement the UN Women-supported programs and models on protecting their rights and promoting the progress of local women.

For her part, Ms. Elisa Fernandez Saenz expressed her thankfulness to the HCMC leader for the meeting; and she informed that thank to the support and coordination of the city, programs and projects carried out by UN Women showed effectiveness. Besides, the UN Women leader highly appreciated that Ho Chi Minh City was a pioneer locality in activities of protecting the rights of women and girls to avoid acts of violence, gender-based violence.

In addition, Ms. Elisa Fernandez Saenz said that UN Women in Vietnam earned good lessons from Ho Chi Minh City and proposed the city share the ways and positive results of protecting women's and girls' rights with other localities in Vietnam and other cities in the world.

On the occasion, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan presented a badge of Ho Chi Minh City to Ms. Elisa Fernandez Saenz for her contributions into the development of local women.