UN Special Rapporteur hails HCMC’s right to development activities

Visiting UN Special Rapporteur on the right to development Surya Deva has commended activities implemented by Ho Chi Minh City in the field, particularly the methods and outcomes of its multidimensional poverty reduction program.

He made his statement at a meeting with the Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan in the city on November 10.

Hoan told his guest that Vietnam in general, and the southern metropolis in particular, always respects, protects, and promotes human rights, placing people at the center and considering them as the subject and driving force of the development process. HCMC aims for sustainable development, cares about gender development issues and the role of women in society, implements multidimensional poverty reduction policies, and respects and creates conditions for the development of religious freedom, ethnic minorities, and vulnerable communities, he affirmed.

Hoan emphasized that the city always links economic development with addressing social issues and protecting the environment, serving Vietnam's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Deva informed his host of the purpose of his working visit to Vietnam and its various localities, which is to understand the outcomes, challenges, priorities, and cooperation needs of Vietnam in the field of the right to development.

He stated that the city’s effective practices form valuable lessons, contributing to promoting experience sharing and mutual learning among localities worldwide in implementing related activities.