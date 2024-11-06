Ultra-close race for title of Men's Golden Ball 2024 between candidates

Football experts, former football players and members of the voting council for Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2024 admitted that it is very difficult for the judge to identify the winner for the title of the men's Golden Ball this year.

It is very difficult for the judge to identify the winner for the title of the men's Golden Ball this year. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2024 is officially launched. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

At a newly-organized press conference for kicking off the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2024 on November 5, most of the guests who are former national players and members of its voting council had the same opinion because a few candidates have made a slight impression at tournaments over past ten months of the year, leading to the ultra-close race for the title of the men’s Vietnam Golden Ball 2024 between candidates by the current time.

Sports journalists and reporters, who are members of the voting concil, give questions to the organizers at the press conference of Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2024. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

In the questions and answers session between the on-press conference sports reporters, who are also members of the voting council, and the representatives of the Organizing Board of Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2024 and guests, former Vietnam Golden Ball winner Le Cong Vinh said that stricker Nguyen Tien Linh is now one among prominent faces for the title based on the criteria of rankings and the top scorer list after six rounds of the V-League 2024-2025.

Apart from stricker Nguyen Tien Linh, former football player Cong Vinh mentioned candidate Pham Tuan Hai for the title.

Nguyen Tien Linh (number 22 jersey) and Pham Tuan Hai are prominent faces for the title of Men's Golden Ball 2024.

With the experience of winning the Vietnam Golden Ball for three times, he shared that a candidate can receive more votes by scoring many goals in football matches.

Currently, stars like Nguyen Hoang Duc, Dang Van Lam, Nguyen Quang Hai, Vu Van Thanh, Bui Hoang Viet Anh maintain stability in their football clubs along with young players like Bui Vi Hao, Khuat Van Khang, Nguyen Thai Son who are likely to be primary competitors.

Therefore, all candidates need to continue to strive tirelessly, especially to take all opportunities to score points through the ASEAN Cup 2024, known as the AFF Cup.

The Organizing Board of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2024 will wait results as well as their performance until the AFF Cup concludes, to collect the voting ballots because this tournament is identified to add more points in the race for the top 3 men’s Golden Ball, and even in the category of Best Young Male Player.

Similarly, achievements in the V-League will be an element for finding the titles above mentioned.

From the analysis by members of the voting council, the opportunity for the Men’s Golden Ball Award still distributes among the 24 candidates that will create motivation for the players to strive for a breakthrough in the last two months of the year.

Launched in 1995 by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the annual Vietnam Golden Ball Awards aims at honoring and recognizing the contributions and achievements of Vietnamese football players during a year, especially the best players, voted by football experts, coaches and journalists across the country.

Related News Vietnam Golden Ball Award 2024 launched

By Tam Ha- Translated by Huyen Huong