U22 VN lose 2-3 to U22 Indonesia in men’s football semifinal of SEA Games 32

Vietnam lost 2-3 to Indonesia in the men’s football semifinal of SEA Games 32 on May 13 despite playing with more men in the second half.

In the 6th minute, Nguyen Van Do had a freekick near the box and decided to make a pass inside the box, but no Vietnamese player could get to the ball.

Four minutes later, from a powerful throw-in, Komang Trisnanda scored the opening goal for Indonesia with a header.

In the 17th minute, Ramadhan Sananta sprinted down the right flank and tried to take a shot from a hard angle, but Vietnamese goalkeeper Quan Van Chuan made a clean save.

After conceding, Vietnam has been trying to increase pressure on Indonesia's side of the field in search of an equalizer.

Kaffa went up high and made a cross inside right at the edge of the box, but goalkeeper Chuan was quick to block it.

In the 36th minute, Duc Phu made a cross from the left flank, which found Nguyen Van Tung and his header was too difficult for goalkeeper Ernando Ari to make any save. This was Tung's fifth goal in SEA Games 32 and he was currently the top scorer of the tournament.

The score was 1-1 after the first 45 minutes with header goals from Komang Trisnanda and Nguyen Van Tung.

In the 54th minute, from another throw-in by Arhan, goalkeeper Chuan pushed the ball out and it found Marselino Ferdinan, who took a shot from outside of the box. His shot deflected off an Indonesian player before going in.

In the 60th minute, Arhan tried to stop Duc Phu from starting an attack and the referee didn't hesitate to send him off with a second yellow. This can be a turning point for Vietnam.

Vietnam would have at least 30 minutes to turn the tie around with more men than Indonesia. Coach Philippe Troussier made another two substitutions to increase firepower. Indonesia subbed an attacker out for a defender to protect their lead.

In the 79th minute, a cross inside the box and Dinh Xuan Tien's pressure from behind made Amiruddin Arrizqi score an own goal, and the score was 2-2. Vietnam had a huge advantage to win the game.

In the 84th minute, Vietnam’s Khuat Van Khang got a chance to score from a volley but the ball went straight into keeper Ari's hands.

Three minutes later, Van Tung got another dangerous header but goalkeeper Ari made a good save.

In the 6th added minute of the second half, from a counter-attack, Muhammad Taufany finished from outside the box and brought Indonesia the goal.

Losing to Indonesia, Vietnam will play against either Thailand or Myanmar in the bronze medal match three days later.