Hanoi allocates over US$300,000 in aid to flood-stricken provinces

The capital city of Hanoi has decided to allocate VND8 billion (over US$300,000) in relief to help the northern mountainous provinces of Dien Bien and Son La recover from flash floods and landslides.

Of the total, VND5 billion is for affected residents in Dien Bien and VND3 billion for those in Son La to overcome the aftermath, stabilise their lives, and restore production.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai sent letters of sympathy to both localities, particularly areas bearing the brunt of the floods.

Landslides in Hang Xu Pi village, Xa Dung commune, Dien Bien province (Photo: VNA)

According to the Son La People's Committee, in July and early August, the province suffered five consecutive large-scale downpours, three of which caused serious consequences.

Five houses were swept away and many roads in Phung Banh commune were eroded and blocked. National Highway 12 was submerged by 1.2-1.6m. Some suspension bridges in Phung Banh, Chieng So and Muong Lam were swept away. Fourteen villages were isolated.

The province announced a natural disaster emergency to respond to heavy rains, flash floods and landslides in 14 key communes.

In Dien Bien province, heavy rain killed 10 people and injured seven others. Property damage is estimated at VND300 billion. As many as 319 houses collapsed, concentrated in Na Son, Phinh Giang and Xa Dung communes.

Many national highways, inter-commune and inter-village roads were eroded causing traffic jams and isolating many areas. Many irrigation works, schools and office buildings were also damaged and flooded.

The power grid in Tia Dinh, Xa Dung, Na Son and Muong Luan communes was lost. Telecommunications networks were interrupted in many places.

